A SON called 999 to threaten murder before stabbing his father in the chest.

Jehoiada Jackson attacked Kevin Jackson with a knife before phoning the emergency services again to tell them what he’d done.

The defendant began crying before pleading for assistance: “Please help me – I don’t want to do any more harm.”

Timothy Evans, prosecuting, said the police were already on their way to the address in Pontypool and Jackson told the arresting officer: “He f****** deserved it.”

The defendant was suffering severe mental health problems at the time and Jackson’s father had not wanted his son to be prosecuted.

I don’t know if he needs medical help – I don’t care

The pair had a “fractious” relationship, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

The attack took place at around 5.30pm on February 1.

Mr Evans told the court: “The defendant called 999 and said, ‘I’m going to commit murder’ before he hung up.

“He rang back five minutes later saying, ‘I’ve just stabbed my father’.

“The control room operator responded, ‘Sorry?’

“Mr Jackson repeated: ‘I’ve just stabbed my father.’

“The operator asked him for confirmation by asking: 'You’ve just stabbed your father?’

“He replied, ‘Yeah.’

“The defendant added: 'I don’t know if he needs medical help – I don’t care'.”

The victim handed police his blood-stained jeans, waxed jacket, shirt and waistcoat and officers recovered a six-inch red-handled knife from the scene.

Jackson, 30, of Rock Villa Close, Varteg, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.

“The defendant has 19 previous convictions over five occasions before the courts,” Mr Evans added.

“They include two assaults occasioning actual bodily harm in 2009.

“Probation records show that the victims were hit with a stick.

“During the incident he stole a handbag and threw petrol over the victims.”

Nigel Fryer, representing Jackson, told how his client had “wrestled” with alcohol and drug addiction for years.

His barrister added how the defendant was apologetic for what he had done.

The judge, Recorder Neil Owen-Casey, told Jackson: “There has been considerable concern about your mental health at the time of this incident.

“It is also noteworthy that, given the wounds that were inflicted, your father has pressed for this matter not to be pursued.”

Jackson was jailed for 20 months and told he will serve half of that time in custody before being released.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge following his release from prison.