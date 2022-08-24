BEDWELLTY Agricultural Society hosted its 2022 show at Llancaiach Fawr Manor at the weekend - and South Wales Argus Camera Club member Lesley Rickard was there to capture some of the action.
Here are some highlights from the show:
Vintage cars delighted the crowds. Picture: Lesley Rickard
Some of the animals on show. Picture: Lesley Rickard
The dog show. Picture: Lesley Rickard
Rural life on show at Bedwelty. Picture: Lesley Rickard
The horse display. Picture: Lesley Rickard
A vintage vehicle on display. Picture: Lesley Rickard
