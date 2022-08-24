BEDWELLTY Agricultural Society hosted its 2022 show at Llancaiach Fawr Manor at the weekend - and South Wales Argus Camera Club member Lesley Rickard was there to capture some of the action.

Here are some highlights from the show:

South Wales Argus: Bedwellty Show 2022. Picture: Lesley Rickard

Vintage cars delighted the crowds. Picture: Lesley Rickard

South Wales Argus: Bedwellty Show 2022. Picture: Lesley Rickard

Some of the animals on show.  Picture: Lesley Rickard

South Wales Argus: Bedwellty Show 2022. Picture: Lesley Rickard

The dog show. Picture: Lesley Rickard

South Wales Argus: Bedwellty Show 2022. Picture: Lesley Rickard

Rural life on show at Bedwelty. Picture: Lesley Rickard

South Wales Argus: Bedwellty Show 2022. Picture: Lesley Rickard

The horse display. Picture: Lesley Rickard

South Wales Argus: Bedwellty Show 2022. Picture: Lesley Rickard

A vintage vehicle on display. Picture: Lesley Rickard