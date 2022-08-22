An economic crisis is a concerning time for everyone in our society, and it’s especially difficult for people who don’t have the privilege of financial security.

The announcement last week that the energy cap is likely to rise to more than £4,000 a year from January is unconscionable, and I’m deeply worried about the anxiety that many will feel due to a fear of being unable to pay the bills and put food on the table.

My role in the Senedd includes being the spokesperson for Plaid Cymru on energy issues, so last week I announced what I believe should happen now to protect families and individuals in our community.

Let’s start with the energy cap.

It isn’t enough to cancel the planned increase, as the Lib Dems and recently Labour have advocated – the price cap should be reduced to the pre-April level of £1,277 per year.

Why?

Because high energy prices aren’t the only thing contributing to a squeeze on household finances.

The effect of inflation alone is enough to push some people into destitution.

This idea was first proposed by Mick Lynch as part of the Enough is Enough campaign he leads on the cost of living. I agree with the campaign’s objectives, so will be proposing that my party adopts the policy.

Bringing bills back down to a manageable level can be paid for by implementing a higher – and crucially, backdated – windfall tax on the excess profits of energy companies, which could be extended to other privatised utility providers if necessary.

In order to further relieve the pressure on people, I’m also calling on the Treasury to consider releasing funds so that council tax payments can be temporarily suspended over the winter for households in bands A-D, and for public transport to be provided free of charge until the crisis is over.

These are short-term measures, important ones, but we also need a longer-term plan. I believe the Welsh Government should implement a far-reaching energy efficiency drive, offering free assessments and a payment plan based on income over the next five years.

This would both benefit households and contribute towards Wales’ climate change objectives by reducing energy usage.

I would also like to see legislation introduced in Westminster placing a statutory duty on private utility companies to prioritise consumer welfare over profit.

The only sustainable solution in the long-term is to nationalise the energy industry.

The market is set up to divert money from the pockets of poor people into the coffers of billionaires.

The system has failed and is now a major contributor to poverty and misery in the UK.

It is the duty of politicians to try to build a better future and it is patently obvious that nationalising the energy industry is the moral and economically sensible thing to do.