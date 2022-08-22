A “SADISTIC” rapist who attacked a mother and her 14-year-old daughter while high on zombie drug Spice has been jailed for life.

Joshua Carney subjected his victims to the “stuff of nightmares” after barging his way into their home in Cardiff on St David’s Day.

The career burglar had only been out of prison for five days after being released from an eight-year jail sentence when he carried out his "horrific" attacks.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told the 28-year-old defendant of his offences: "It was deliberately and sadistically done to gratify your perverted sexual desires.

“Your offending on that day was horrific – it was the stuff of nightmares.”

She added: “You can’t or will not stop taking drugs.”

Carney, of Dros Y Morfa, Rumney, Cardiff, pleaded guilty to rape and attempted rape.

His barrister Christopher Rees said in mitigation: “The defendant is disgusted by the terrible crime he has committed.

“He wakes up every day wanting to kill himself.”

Carney was told at Cardiff Crown Court he would serve at a minimum of 10 years in prison before being eligible for release although that would be decided by the Parole Board.

Following sentence, Detective Constable Ian Booker from South Wales Police, said: “Stranger attacks such as these are extremely unusual in South Wales but, in Joshua Carney, we had an extremely dangerous individual.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home and our immediate response on March 1 meant Carney was arrested at the scene of this awful incident.”

After being taken into police custody, he refused to be interviewed and prepared a written statement stating he had no memory of the night.

DC Booker added: “This sickening incident is every woman’s worst nightmare and understandably both females have suffered severe shock and emotional trauma.

“It must have been absolutely terrifying for them and they have been extremely brave throughout this ordeal.

“We hope today’s sentencing brings some sense of closure and allows them to begin the process of regaining their confidence.”

Kelly Huggins, a district crown prosecutor in the CPS Cymru-Wales Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team, said: “This was a shocking case in which Carney subjected his victims to a horrific ordeal.

“Despite the violent and truly degrading acts Carney committed, the victims showed tremendous courage and clear thinking allowing really strong evidence to be gathered, which enabled the CPS to present a robust case leading to guilty pleas.

“Nobody can undo what has been done but we hope that the conclusion of the court case is some comfort to the victims as they rebuild their lives.”