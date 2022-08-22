POLICE have been patrolling some of Newport's busiest roads in a bid to crack down on issues such as drink and drug driving, speeding, and using mobile phones while at the wheel.

Operation Utah is an ongoing police programme which aims to highlight the so-called Fatal 5:

drink and drug driving; excessive speed; distracted driving; driving while not wearing a seatbelt; using a mobile phone at the wheel.

"While the drive is to improve road safety we also make sure that drivers are not committing crimes," said Sergeant Sean Fletcher, present at the operation earlier today (Monday, August 22).

"It’s also about educating drivers.

"August’s operation is focussed on drink and drugs driving. This is also the focus in December for the winter drivers.

"For example, people may be prescribed medication and shouldn’t be driving, but they do as they don’t know any better. That’s a good opportunity to educate."

Such education is especially prescient given the recent findings in a study from the International Drivers Association, who compared the latest UK Government data, looking at the number of breath alcohol tests in each region of Wales (by police force) - North Wales, South Wales, Gwent and Dyfed-Powys.

The team then worked out as a percentage which region had the highest number of positive results.

A total of 24,820 alcohol breath tests were recorded in Wales in the latest report.

(Picture: International Driving Association)

Gwent ranked highest for drink driving, with the highest percentage of positive alcohol breath tests, 20.2 per cent, or 580 out of the 2,874 tests in the region.

The results of this most recent iteration of Operation Utah will, Gwent Police confirmed, be made public at the start of next week.

"There has been a continuous flow of traffic today at the site," Sgt Fletcher said.

"We are monitoring the M4, the A449, SDR and Chepstow Road among other places.

"People are sometimes shocked when they get pulled over – it’s the first time for many.

"Some are well versed in the process. Some people know about Operation Utah well already."

Superintendent Mike Richards said: “We're committed to keeping Gwent roads safe.

"While most motorists drive within the law, some selfishly put motorists and pedestrians at risk by driving after drinking alcohol or taking drugs.

"It's completely unacceptable. Our officers have had to respond to 19 fatal road traffic collisions over the last twelve months, and, consequently, had to visit parents, siblings and friends to tell them the awful news that their loved one(s) had died.

“Throughout our current road safety campaign, and year-round, our roads policing officers, family liaison officers (FLOs) and more are joining emergency service partners in reiterating one simple message: do not risk your life and the lives of others by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“It’s one of the biggest causes of death on our roads and these campaigns are important in making our roads safer and raising awareness around the consequences of driving under the influence.

"Nobody wants to be the cause of a major collision, let alone be the reason a family is told by one of our officers that they've lost a loved one."