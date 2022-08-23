A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

DANIEL PAUL ROUSE, aged 28, of Vincent Avenue, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £1,205 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at The Crescent on June 18.

ROBIN SCOTT, 56, of Clearwell Court, Bassaleg, Newport, was jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he admitted assault by beating on January 20.

He has to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of a three-year restraining order and must pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

NIA DAVIES, 29, of Llanyravon Way, Llanyravon, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

COSMIN CORBEI, 26, of Courtybella Terrace, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ATILGAN KEKILLI, 35, of Cwm Cwddy Drive, Bassaleg, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £424 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NATASHA NEWBURY, 36, of Commercial Road, Machen, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Newport Road, Trethomas, on January 2.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ABDUL SAMAD, 31, of St Vincent Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £575 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on Beechwood Road on January 15.

His driving record was endorsed with nine points.

NICOLA BUSTIN, 41, of Earls Mede, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RYAN CONWAY, 34, of High Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CARL STUART JENKINS, 42, of Garn Cross, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.