FIREARMS officers were called to assist with an arrest in Chepstow on Friday, August 19.

The firearms officers and a helicopter were called in to give back up to police attempting to arrest a man at Channel View after they received a report of a disturbance the previous day.

Officers were able to arrest a 31-year-old man on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.

The man was later charged with wounding with intent.

He was remanded and is due to appear at Newport Magistrates' Court at a later date.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "We received a report of a disturbance at an address in Channel View, Chepstow at around 2pm on Thursday, August 18.

"Following the disturbance, officers attended an address in Channel View, Chepstow on Friday, August 19, supported by specially-trained firearms officers as a precaution, and a 31-year-old man from the Chepstow area was arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.

"He was later charged with section 18 – wounding with intent – and remanded to appear at Newport Magistrates Court.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200280087.

"You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."