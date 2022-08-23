A BABY boy who became seriously ill with meningitis at ten weeks old is now back to his "happy and smiley" self.

Two months ago, baby Joseph Davies was rushed to hospital after falling ill following a family day trip to the beach.

But now the five-month-old is happy and healthy, having made a full recovery, although he does have to take medication to prevent future seizures.

Dad Ryan, of Caerphilly, said Joseph is "doing great".

Mum Ellie Hardwick-Brice, with baby Joseph and his brothers Harrison (left), nine; Charlie (second from right), 11; and Rupert (far right) five.

He said: “The hospital think he may still have seizures and has put him on medication to prevent them, but it’s not guaranteed that he may or may not have them still.

“But he is doing great, he doesn’t cry anymore, and he is always happy and smiley.

"Looking at him now you wouldn’t think he was in hospital six weeks ago and went through what he did.

“Everyone is happier and back to themselves now that he is home, and his brothers are ecstatic and constantly helping us look after him.”

Now parents Mr Davies and his partner Ellie Hardwick-Brice are taking part in a sponsored walk for

The parents are taking part in a sponsored walk next Wednesday to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities in thanks for the care son received.

The charity looked after the family after Joseph was taken to the Cardiff's Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital.

Ryan Davies with baby Joseph and sons Charlie (left), 11; Rupert (left), five; and Harrison (right), nine.

Ms Hardwick-Brice said: “We are taking part in a sponsored walk to hopefully raise some money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities to say thank you for taking care of us when Joseph was in hospital.

“It meant the world to us to be able to stay so close to Joseph, especially while he was in the intensive care unit as parents can’t sleep on the ward and family weren’t allowed to visit.

“They gave us a comfortable and safe place to spend time with Joseph’s brothers away from the hospital and have some much-needed normality.”

The annual Princess and Pirate walk in aid of Ronald McDonald House returns next Wednesday; the sponsored 1.6-mile walk takes place at Heath Park in Cardiff.

The family are taking part in the event to raise money for the charity who has also set up a gofund me page for people to donate to the charity.

Mr Davies added: “The way they helped us was incredible, so we wanted to give back our support by doing this walk and setting up a gofundme page to raise as much money as we can for them.”