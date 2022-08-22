ANNA Karen has reportedly left a £400,000 fortune to an Eastenders co-star in her will following her death in a house fire.
The 85-year-old actress for her role as Olive in On the Buses and as Aunt Sal in Eastenders died in a house fire started by a cigarette in February, according to reports.
It is claimed she left the eye-watering amount to Sophie Lawrence, who played Diane Butcher on the long-running BBC soap from 1988 to 1991.
Following her death, her family told MailOnline: "We are absolutely horrified at the news about Anna."
Eastenders pays tribute to soap legend
Eastenders paid tribute to the actress in February following the news of her death.
Anna Karen, who played Aunt Sal, has passed away. An EastEnders spokesperson has said “We are deeply saddened to hear that Anna Karen has passed away... Our love and thoughts are with Anna’s family and friends.” pic.twitter.com/vF5NDIu21a— BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) February 23, 2022
An Eastenders spokeswoman said: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Anna Karen has passed away.
“Anna created a sharp, quick witted and extremely popular character in Aunt Sal that the audience will never forget, just as those who worked with her at EastEnders will never forget her warmth, kindness fun and good humour.
“Our love and thoughts are with Anna's family and friends.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here