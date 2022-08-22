SIR David Attenborough's popular Frozen Planet Documentary series is getting a new soundtrack and it's being recorded by a most unlikely pairing.

Pop star Camila Cabello and the Academy-Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer have written and recorded an original song for the upcoming trailer of Frozen Planet II.

The new song, which is called Take Me Back Home, “captures the fragility of these magical realms at a time when their very future hangs in the balance,” the executive producer of Frozen Planet II said.

This is also the first time a new song has been written to support a BBC One natural history series.

Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer to release BBC Frozen Planet II song

Camilla Cabello. Credit: BBC/PA

Cabello, 25, said: “To be able to combine my passion for the planet we live on and my music is a dream come true, never mind also getting to work with the legend that is Hans Zimmer.

“Frozen Planet II is stunning and Sir David’s narration is deeply powerful as we try to protect these incredible ecosystems from global warming.

“I’m grateful to be able to lend my voice to such an inspiring series.”

The soundtrack will make its global debut on BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast with Greg James on August 26 with the first look trailer being revealed at midday.

The Havana singer's vocals will be supported by the orchestration of Zimmer on the extended trailer.

Hans Zimmer. Credit: BBC/PA

Dune and Top Gun: Maverick composer Zimmer added: “It was hugely exciting composing and recording Take Me Back Home with Camila and discovering that her musical talents are as powerful as her voice.

“The Bleeding Fingers team (musical collaborators) and I feel incredibly privileged to be given the opportunity to score such a pioneering and important natural history landmark as Frozen Planet II.”

The BBC has said that the vocals will play alongside the trailer which features wolves hunting bison, killer whales stalking their prey and rare Siberian tigers walking through the white snow.

When is Frozen Planet II coming to the BBC?





Frozen Planet II will take audiences back to the wildernesses of the Arctic and Antarctica. Ten years on from the original Frozen Planet, this series tells the complete story of the entire frozen quarter of our planet that’s locked in ice and blanketed in snow. pic.twitter.com/7McwHzCSRU — BBC Earth (@BBCEarth) February 11, 2019

The sequel to 2011’s ground-breaking series, Frozen Planet II is a “six-episode journey through Earth’s magical icy lands including the north and south poles,” the BBC said.

Mark Brownlow, executive producer of Frozen Planet II, said: “Frozen Planet II is a celebration of wondrous wildlife overcoming the challenges of life in the extremes.

“Yet today it faces the even greater challenge of climate change. Hans and Camila’s profoundly moving original song captures the fragility of these magical realms at a time when their very future hangs in the balance.”

We do not have an exact release date for Frozen Planet II but viewers will be able to watch the series on BBC One and BBC iPlayer soon.