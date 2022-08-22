A NEWPORT man was handed a suspended jail term after he was arrested for being armed with a knife in the city.
Carl Ball, 51, of Heron Way, Duffryn, appeared for sentence at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
He pleaded guilty to possession of a “retractable utility knife” in public on Balfe Road in the Alway area his month on August 2.
The court was told the defendant was being spared going straight to prison because he “is making good progress on his current rehabilitation programmes”.
Ball was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months.
He was also ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs.
