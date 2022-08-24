Hundreds of people flocked to Chepstow town centre for its second Nashville Day.
There was plenty for everyone to do, from enjoying the music and food to having their photographs taken with Woody and Buzz from Toy Story.
Elvis even put in an appearance.
The day was organised by the Chepstow Event Team and this selection of pictures was shared with us by Robert Channing, a member of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.
Cowboy hats and country music filled Chepstow town centre. Picture: Robert Channing
Crowds flocked to enjoy a slice of Nashville
Who doesn't love a bit of line dancing. Picture: Robert Channing
Elvis was star of the show. Picture: Robert Channing
There were also some impressive wheels. Picture: Robert Channing
And a Disney favourite came to town. Picture: Robert Channing
