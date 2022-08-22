A MAN has died following an incident at the Kingsway Centre multi-storey car park in Newport city centre.

Emergency services received reports that someone had fallen from the car park at around 2.45pm on Monday, August 22.

Police and paramedics rushed to incident, but a 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was blocked by emergency services and people were prevented from entering the Kingsway Centre as the scene was secured and cordoned off.

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called today at 2.44pm to reports of an incident on Kingsway, Newport.

"We sent one emergency ambulance, one duty operations manager and two rapid response vehicles to the scene, where we were supported by our Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service colleagues.”

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "We received a report that a man had fallen from the Kingsway car park in Newport city centre at around 2.45pm on Monday, August 22.

"Officers attended along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service who confirmed that a 33-year-old man had died at the scene."

The 33-year-old man has not been named at this time.