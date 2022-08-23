VIDEO footage shows firefighters tackling a blaze in Caldicot town centre at the weekend.

In the early hours of Sunday morning - August 21 - fire crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to a property on the pedestrianised section of Newport Road in the town.

Crews from the Caldicot station attended at approximately 2.20am.

Video footage, shot by Barry Nightingale, shows the fire outside a property near the Domino's pizza takeaway and the Gulf petrol station.

The fire was extinguished and the fire crews left the site at around 2.45am.

No injuries have been reported.