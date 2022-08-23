VIDEO footage shows firefighters tackling a blaze in Caldicot town centre at the weekend.
In the early hours of Sunday morning - August 21 - fire crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to a property on the pedestrianised section of Newport Road in the town.
Crews from the Caldicot station attended at approximately 2.20am.
Video footage, shot by Barry Nightingale, shows the fire outside a property near the Domino's pizza takeaway and the Gulf petrol station.
The fire was extinguished and the fire crews left the site at around 2.45am.
No injuries have been reported.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here