DRIVERS are being warned to expect delays on the roads this bank holiday weekend.

The AA has published an amber traffic warning for the weekend, as an estimated 15 million bank holiday leisure trips are planned.

The motoring group has also highlighted when it thinks traffic will peak on UK roads - between 10am and 4pm on Saturday.

The AA said it expects 45 per cent of UK drivers to embark on at least one non-commuting journey between Friday and Monday, with the warning in place for major roads.

READ MORE: 12 driving hacks to make a tank of fuel go further

READ MORE: Most popular used car brands, according to Google

READ MORE: How to use air-con recirculation in-car & save £100s on fuel

Events including Reading and Leeds Festivals will add to Bank Holiday traffic

Planning to travel on your summer holiday? Remember that if your vehicle is breaking down on a motorway without a hard shoulder, you should #Go_Left to leave at your next available junction or access an emergency area.



▶️ https://t.co/R2ptBqqEJX pic.twitter.com/PT8eS71qcv — National Highways (@NationalHways) August 19, 2022

Queues will be boosted by families returning from summer holidays before the start of the new school year, with festivalgoers and people embarking on day trips also set to hit the road.

Events taking place this weekend include Reading and Leeds Festivals, CarFest South in Hampshire, the closing weekend of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, a full programme of football fixtures and an England v South Africa cricket Test match in Manchester.

Predicted traffic hotspots include the M4/M5 interchange near Bristol; the M1 between the M25 and Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire; the M6/M42 interchange in Birmingham; and the M62 between Liverpool and Manchester.

Monday is a bank holiday across the UK except Scotland, and is the final public holiday of the summer.

AA patrol of the year, Sean Sidley, said: "This year we are predicting up to 15 million journeys will be made over the August bank holiday, as families make the most of the warm weather and have a last hurrah before the new school year.

"With events and festivals fully back to normal, localised congestion will peak at closing time around major venues, but the rest of the UK could see peak journeys throughout Saturday.

"Traffic is likely to build again from Monday afternoon and into Tuesday, so allow plenty of time if you’re travelling then.

"Routes to and from coastal resorts and beauty spots will be among the busiest, so drivers should plan ahead for the journey and check your car before you go."

Network Rail announce Bank Holiday train travel disruption

⚒️ Essential engineering work will take place over the August bank holiday weekend - Saturday 27 to Monday 29 August.



🛤️ Most of the railway will be open as usual but we recommend you #CheckBeforeYouTravel:



➡️ https://t.co/gAiFtKPHtX#AugustBHWorks pic.twitter.com/DRsnWzA091 — Network Rail (@networkrail) August 22, 2022

Train services on some key routes will be disrupted this weekend due to engineering work.

Network Rail said upgrades worth £90 million will be carried out, but stressed that 95 per cent of lines will remain open.

The disruption will be a further blow to passengers who have been repeatedly affected by rail strikes in recent weeks.

Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said: "I'm pleased to say the vast majority of the railway will be open for business as usual this bank holiday, so passengers can rely on us to get them where they need to go as they make the most of their summers.

"Our teams will be delivering some upgrade works to improve future journeys for passengers, so we're asking people to check before they travel and make sure their route isn’t affected."