BRITISH Airways has confirmed that there will be "further cancellations" up to the end of October.

The major airline has also announced that it will be cutting thousands of flights from its winter schedule.

BA has said that it will also cut a dozen round-trips per day which totals 629 flights - until October 29, 2022.

This comes as the airline's major hub Heathrow Airport has extended its passenger cap due to staff shortages.

A British Airways flight comes into land in the heat at Heathrow Airport. Credit: PA

The cap was due to end on September 11 but will now continue until the end of October.

British Airways to pull thousands of flights from winter schedule

A spokesperson for British Airways said: "While the vast majority of our customers will travel as planned and we're protecting key holiday destinations over half-term, we will need to make some further cancellations up to the end of October."

They added: "In addition, we're giving customers travelling with us this winter notice of some adjustments to our schedule, which will include consolidating some of our short-haul flights to destinations with multiple services.

In the statement, BA has said that most cancellations will be on routes which have other daily services to the same destinations and that any passengers affected by the changes will be offered an alternative flight with BA or another airline or a refund.

The winter schedule, which runs from late October until March 2023, will be reduced by 8% and is said to impact around 10,000 flights.