A STUNNING canal-side house near Abergavenny has been put up on the market for sale.
The property, on Blaenavon Road in Govilon, sits right on the banks of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal - which runs from the heart of the Brecon Beacons to Newport.
It is being advertised with a guide price of £750,000.
The detached three-storey four-bedroom home has a contemporary kitchen/dining room with a wood-burning stove.
There are two sitting rooms that have views of the canal and surrounding countryside.
The property is presented beautifully, blending old and new and benefits from a gated concrete driveway, ample off-road parking, an electric charging point and two storage sheds.
This stunning home sits on the banks of the canal
The kitchen is a bespoke fully fitted kitchen with pelmet lighting, quartz worktops and glass splash backs, integrated double oven and dishwasher, induction hob and extractor, fridge/freezer, dishwasher and even a wine cooler.
There is a patio area which is ideal for al fresco dining, a sunny, west-facing paved and lawned garden with pretty planted flower beds and borders.
The lawn area is adjacent to the canal and end-of-garden mooring is available through the Canal and River Trust.
For more information, or to arrange a viewing, head to rightmove.co.uk/properties/124773371#
