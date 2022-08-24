A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

RYAN WOOLF, 26, of Waundeg, Nantybwch, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEIGHA ROGERS, 28, of Fields Avenue, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

AARON TAYLOR, 27, of Ivy Dene Close, Trevethin, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RHYS GROVES, 29, of Hanbury Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ASHLEIGH HUNTLEY, 27, of Mining School Close, Crumlin, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMES MCCARTNEY, 38, of Trinity View, Caerleon, Newport, was fined £180 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge after he pleaded guilty to public disorder on April 17.

He was made the subject of a three-year restraining order.

DANIEL KEVIN O'CONNELL, 46, of Gibbs Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,080 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence on Malpas Road on January 5.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ASHRAF MICHAEL PECKHAM, 21, from Llanishen, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

VICTORIA RICHARDS, 44, of Merthyr Road, Tafarnaubach, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMIE ROPER, 36, of Morgan Street, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DERRY IAN EVANS, 56, of Pant View, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAUL GRAY, 43, of Monnow Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MATTHEW ROYSTON HOARE, 43, of Gaer Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.