WATER quality fears have put paid to the return of an important fundraising event in the River Wye this year.

Organisers of the Wye Wild Swim have taken the "difficult decision" to cancel this year's event after a consultation with Natural England.

The Wye Wild Swim is a fundraiser for the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) who work year-round to rescue people in difficulty in the area's waterways.

Organisers of the Wye Wild Swim said, in a statement: "As a result of the extreme weather this summer the River Wye has been at a very low level for a long period, and the water has been very warm.

"Both are significant concerns for the natural environment, with the River Wye being a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and impact on the quality of the water.

"As organisers we have maintained a dialogue with Natural England on the state of the environment, as well as with local stakeholders.

"The state of the river and its catchment, and the weather forecast available now, indicate that there is little chance that conditions on September 18 would be suitable for the event to proceed."

Organisers said they appreciated such news would be disappointing to many who had hoped to take part.

"We hoped that the weather would turn, and the event would look viable, but the forecast is not looking that way and we wanted to give everyone as much notice as possible," they said.

"If you have arranged to stay in the Wye Valley, please come anyway - there is lots to see and do here, and if you are stuck for ideas we are happy to advise.

"We look forward to seeing you next year if you can make it."

Everyone who had entered the event should have received an email outlining the situation.