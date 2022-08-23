A SCHOOL in Rhymney has become the second in Caerphilly County Borough to be burgled over the summer holidays.

Gwent Police received a report at 2.35pm on Sunday, August 21, that Idris Davies School had been broken into. Items in a classroom were reportedly damaged and enquiries are ongoing.

Writing on Twitter, headteacher Richard Owen said: “We regret to inform you that the school was broken into this afternoon with damage made to a small number of classrooms.

“The culprits, a group of local teenagers, were caught, identified and removed from the school site by the police.”

A Caerphilly County Borough Council spokesperson said: “It is very disheartening to hear of a break-in at one of our schools.

“School staff work incredibly hard to create a warm and engaging environment for children and their families and to hear that was mindlessly damaged by a small minority of people is totally unacceptable.

“We will work proactively with the police to provide CCTV footage and assist with public appeals where possible.”

If you have any information, you can call Gwent Police on 101 quoting 2200283711, or you can direct message via Facebook or Twitter.

Libanus Primary School in Blackwood was broken into during the early hours of Friday, August 12 and again during the early hours of Saturday, August 13 – with televisions, cash and a cement mixer reportedly stolen.