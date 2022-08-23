A SECOND man has been arrested as part of an ongoing murder investigation in Newport.

Police were called to an address in Heron Way, Newport at around 4.40pm on Friday, August 19.

A man was found having a medical emergency outside a property.

Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, who confirmed that a 51-year-old man had died.

The man's next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police then launched a murder investigation.

A 39-year-old Newport man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Now, police have confirmed that another man, aged 27 and also from Newport, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Both men remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Superintendent Nicholas Wilkie said: “Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.

“It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Newport as part of this work, but please do not be alarmed.

“If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.”