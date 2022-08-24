A GWENT mother has been fined more than £400 for failing to make sure her son went to school.
The 50-year-old from Ebbw Vale, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her child, was prosecuted under the Education Act 1996 by Blaenau Gwent council.
Her son “failed to attend regularly” at school between April 25 and July 8.
The woman was fined £440 at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
She was also ordered to pay £120 costs and a £44 surcharge and told to pay the total of £604 by September 19.
