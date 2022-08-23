KATE Garraway has opened up on her “struggle” as she shared a fresh health update on her husband Derek Draper with ITV viewers.

The Good Morning Britain presenter was speaking on Tuesday morning’s instalment of the show alongside Robert Rinder.

In a segment discussing the rising cost of energy bills, Ms Garraway revealed she had a “tiny little insight” after helping care for her husband.

Mr Rinder said: "I know you're not going to say it and I know you won't mind, but the reality is that even with your privilege, you've struggled in trying to make sure you are entitled to all the things you need access to."

Ms Garraway replied: "Absolutely. I'm mired in the confusion of it all. I think it's hugely challenging. I can be quite sparky about speaking up but sometimes it is very confusing. The costs are stuff you don't even predict and it comes and bites you."

Derek Draper, 53, fell ill in March 2020 after contracting coronavirus and has required a long recovery in intensive care, during which he was placed in a coma.

After more than a year in hospital, he was considered well enough to return to his North London home in April.

Since then, Ms Garraway has kept fans updated on her family’s situation as Mr Draper, a former political advisor, continues to recover.

Mr Draper returned to hospital last month with sepsis, forcing Ms Garraway to take time of work.

At the time, ITV said: "Kate is taking some time off work over the next few days, and is hoping to be back to her normal presenting duties as soon as possible."