EMMERDALE star Reece Dinsdale has hit out at trolls telling them to go “f*** themselves” after breaking his silence over his hidden health battle.

The 63-year-old actor who portrayed Paul Ashdale in the long-running ITV soap between 2020 and 2021 opened up about his “lifelong” struggle with body dysmorphia.

He said: "I’m 63. My weight fluctuates greatly nowadays. Sometimes I’m up sometimes I’m not. I do my very best to hold on to some self-worth over that.

“People trying to body shame me, when I have had a lifetime of struggling with body dysmorphia… go f*** yourselves!"

Fans were quick to support him, one said: “Well just be glad you’re not like that type of person, a bully basically . I’m full of wrinkles & quirk. It’s my face & I’ve earned it. Every line on it has a story & it’s part of what & who I am. Folk can criticise all they want cos it’s them I feel for.”

Another added: “Reece mate, I came to see you at the Crucible Sheffield a few years ago in The Absence of War and when you took your top off us gay boys in the audience had to cross our legs.”

The actor replied: “You will never know how difficult that moment was for me… I dreaded it for weeks in rehearsals. I was finally able to do it in performance only because I was playing someone else and was, by that time, eventually lost in the character… thank god!”

Been a tough old day grappling with some very old & familiar demons.

These battles are hard enough to win anyway, even without trolls & dickheads exacerbating things. The issues remain, but thank you for the support you wonderful folk have sent to my way. It’s helped enormously. pic.twitter.com/SaAiRKDCw6 — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) August 22, 2022

Mr Dinsdale left Emmerdale in 2021 when his character was killed off in an explosion.