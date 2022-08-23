SKY has teased viewers with a first look at its new Downing Street drama This England.

The Sky Original limited drama series will star BAFTA and Academy award winner Sir Kenneth Branagh as the prime minister in the grips of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The incoming six-part series will let viewers "see behind closed doors" in a dramatised version of the most powerful decision-makers in the country.

If you are prepared to relive the headlines of Partygate, Coronavirus and the other controversies that followed, here's how and when you can watch.

Co-written and directed by Michael Winterbottom, This England will launch on Sky Atlantic and the streaming service NOW on September 21.

Sky has said that the series will be "based on Boris Johnson’s tumultuous first months as prime minister" as it "traces the impact on the country of the first wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The TV giant adds: "The drama takes us inside the halls of power, as Johnson (Branagh) grapples with Covid-19, Brexit, and a controversial personal and political life.

"The events in government are interwoven with stories from around the country, from the experts and scientists racing against time to understand the virus; the doctors, nurses and care-home workers on the frontline working tirelessly and heroically to contain and overcome it; and ordinary people whose lives were thrown into turmoil."

Watch Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson in Sky Atlantic This England trailer

The trailer has also hinted at the controversy that Brits will be all too familiar with including scenes of MPs raising glasses as it eludes to Partygate and Boris Johnson's downfall.

As you can imagine, Twitter has had a fair amount to say about the new series including Sir Kenneth's transformation to play Mr Johnson.

One viewer suggested there was an uncanny resemblance to a popular TV chef: "First pic looks like Gordon Ramsey dressed as Boris Johnson."

Meanwhile, other users have more serious critiques of the series, sharing their thoughts on social media.

No thanks. Lived through it, don't need Branagh hamming it up any further. — Julie B 🐝 We are stardust 🌟⭐️ 🌠 💫 (@bluemoonjules) August 18, 2022

Referring to the title of the new series, one viewer wrote: "Ah, I forgot that the pandemic only happened in England - we were so lucky in Wales, Scotland and NI to have escaped it...."

Another person questioned:" The man isn't even out of office yet...who asked for this?"

A third joked: "Looks bad - Thankfully only seems to apply to one of the four nations of the UK."

With a fourth adding: "Glad to see the back of him. Certainly don't want a drama about it all so soon!"

A further user posted:" Bad taste and too soon, you have VASTLY underestimated how angry some people still are."