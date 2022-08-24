A NEWPORT baby decided to pull into the station earlier than expected.

New arrival Evie Elouise Sophie Kenyon has a unique birth story – rather than a hospital or home birth, the little lady decided to arrive at Cardiff Central railway station.

Two days before her due date on August 5, Evie’s mum, Darcy Rogers, went on a day trip to Cardiff with family members, including her partner Michael Kenyon, daughter Amelia-Rose, stepson Kaiden, and youngest sister Lily Rogers.

Evie pictured with Lily (aunt), Amelia-Rose (sister) and Kaiden (brother)

Evie with her auntie Lily (left), sister Amelia-Rose (centre), and brother Kaiden (right).

“We were walking back to the station, and I started having contractions,” said Ms Rogers, who is from Newport.

“I just kept going as I wanted to get on the train.”

But Evie had other plans and Ms Rogers didn’t get on the train – or even onto the platform, with Evie born in a waiting room.

“I was pretty shocked; it was very unexpected,” said Ms Rogers.

“The children couldn’t see that was happening, but they could hear I was in pain – thank you to a police officer who was there and helped keep them distracted.

“Michael pretty much delivered her by himself but had help to remain calm in the situation from Sophie McConnell [railway staff].

“I’d like to say thank you to Sophie; she happened to be walking by and she helped, kept everyone calm, bought us drinks and even an outfit for Evie.”

Evie is home and doing well

Evie and her parents were taken to the University Hospital of Wales and – despite her unique birth on Wednesday, August 3 – Evie is happy and healthy and has been settling in at home.

She has born with polydactyly, which is when a baby is born with extra fingers or toes, but her two additional fingers will not cause her any health problems.

Baby Evie with her great-great-grandmother Sylvia Challenger

While Ms Rogers was giving birth, her mother and one of her sisters – who were in Newport at the time – sprang into action.

Ms Rogers' mum and Evie’s grandmother, Lisa Jayne Rogers, received a FaceTime call from her daughter.

“I could see that she was on the floor outside,” she said.

“She said ‘mum the baby’s coming’ and then her phone died.”

In a frenzy of panic and excitement she tried to contact help, including railway staff and police officers

“We didn’t know where Darcy was,” she added.

“I phoned her eldest sister Jessica, 30, who raced to Newport station and the train station staff were absolutely brilliant.

Evie with her auntie Jessica and sister Amelia-Rose

“My youngest Lily, 13, was there at the time and has joked that she’s traumatised,” she added.

“I’m absolutely buzzing – I want to tell the world!”