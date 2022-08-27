A NEWPORT woman is astonished to gain thousands of followers on TikTok after promoting self confidence in her videos.

Harriett Croker, 29, from Rhiwderin, only began making TikTok videos five weeks ago and has already gained thousands of fans.

Ms Croker, who is training to become a financial advisor, has more than 10,000 followers, and averages 183 new followers a day.

Her videos give an insight into her life - from her love of football to having a piercing - with the overwhelming message to be confident and enjoy 'good vibes only'.

And Ms Croker is blown away by the amount of support she has received during her time on TikTok.

Harriett Crocker

Harriet Crocker thanking tiktok fans after reaching 10k followers

She said: “Its crazy how quick my fan base has grown, and I am only in my fifth week. I have gained an extra 1,103 followers in six days.

“It was completely unexpected, as I started my channel after my cousin showed me a video that made me laugh so I copied it and created lip syncing video related to life situations.

“I have so many people commenting every night whilst I am live about how much I make them smile, if I can make one person laugh or smile each day that’s rewarding enough for me.

“I have even had people watch me for over five hours until four or five in the morning. The energy and momentum I have to grow at the moment its unreal, I have no plans of stopping as I am enjoying it so much.”

Ms Croker has struggled with body confidence growing up and has now become a firm believer in self-confidence, promoting self-worth and a positive body image in her videos.

Harriett Crocker

Harriet Crocker teams up with top UK influencer Tyrone

The dog lover, who has five mini dachshunds, has even inspired two sisters from Manchester who now join her on her live videos every evening.

She added: “I am a huge advocate for self confidence and loving yourself. I struggled with this growing up, so it is something I try to portray across all my platforms.

“I have two sisters from Manchester, Tailor and Kayleigh, who join me every single night. At first Tailor watched me for four days until she built up the confidence to get involved.

“They now join me everyday and its amazing to see how much they have grown with their interaction. I am a believer of loving yourself and not caring what others think and that is shown in all of my content.”

The family-orientated Arsenal fan doesn’t plan to stop there after attracting attention from well-known influencers and recognition from her beloved football team’s official fan page.

She recently teamed up with Tyrone who is one of the biggest influencers in the UK across Instagram, TikTik and Facebook. She appeared on his e-show called Tiktok Take Me Out, in which she dated six different people.

Harriett Crocker with Chef dave

Harriett Crocker worked with other popular influencers like chef dave.

Since posting her first video a few weeks ago, she has gained her own hashtag created by her fans named Team Crockets.

She added: “Tiktok is such a popular platform now, it shocked me how quickly my content and numbers grew. I have had people message me telling me they have never seen an account grow so quickly.

“The same people told me I am on track to hit 100 thousand so easily which is something I never thought would happen.

“I was never even planned, it just happened, I am a normal girl from Newport."

Harriett Crocker at the Emirates for an Arsenal match

She said: “I am now looking to network with even more people and companies as I have already been involved with some of the top influencers on TikTok.

“I've worked with Tyrone, Chef Dave, Simple Simon, Speedo, Hazey and Zara Loves. There were several videos after the e-dating show with Tyrone that went viral, it was crazy.

“I also film my day trips to Arsenal games with Zinchenko reposting his chant that I posted on my Instagram.

“I have been invited to film for Arsenal Fan TV after they saw my content, which is a huge opportunity. I will be filming with them next Sunday before and after the game in Manchester.”

Follow Harriett Crocker in TikTok at the account @harriettcxo