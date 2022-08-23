A BUSINESSMAN has been jailed after he was caught dealing cocaine from his Range Rover.

Levi Thomas, 25, from Caerphilly county, was spotted selling the class A drug in Treforest by officers on patrol in an unmarked police car.

Andrew Davies, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how the cocaine was found inside the vehicle after he was pulled over earlier this year.

There were 23 wraps found inside a blue latex glove with the drugs having an estimated street value of between £460 and £690.

Police also came across a Nokia “burner phone” and more than £600 in Thomas’ wallet.

They then found thousands of pounds when they searched the defendant’s home.

Mr Davies said Thomas gave “no comment” replies when he was interviewed by detectives.

Thomas, of Heol Morien, Nelson, pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

The offence was committed on May 14.

Cora Sorenson, representing the defendant, said in mitigation that her client was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

She added how Thomas ran a “small business in a small community” and had brought shame on himself and how he had now lost his good name.

It wasn’t specified what kind of business he was running.

Judge Shomon Khan told the defendant: “Messages on your mobile phone showed you were involved in the supply of cocaine.”

Thomas, who appeared in court via video link from prison, was jailed for three years.

He was told he would serve half that time in custody before being released on licence and that any time he spent on remand would count towards his sentence.

The defendant is due to face a proceeds of crime hearing at a date to be fixed.