A HARD-working Newport publican and his team are celebrating after gaining a rare award from the Gwent branch of Camra, the Campaign for Real Ale.

Steve Williams, landlord of the St Julian Inn in Caerleon Road, is just one of a handful of Welsh licensees to earn an entry in the annual Camra Good Beer Guide each year for the past three decades.

Steve took over the St Julian back in 1988 and achieved his first entry in the beer drinker’s essential guide in 1993.

Thirty consecutive issues later, the 2022 Guide describes this “well-run pub in a scenic location, perched on a bend overlooking the River Usk” and praises its malty regular beers and its contrastingly hoppy guest ale.

“It’s all down to our excellent staff, who help ensure the beer is fresh and the pub is clean and welcoming,” said Steve.

“I’d particularly like to praise the work of John Casey, our bar-cellar manager, and of my business partner Mary Nelmes. Their contribution has been outstanding for many years.”

“Pubs earn a place in the Good Beer Guide purely on their merit and the St Julian fully deserves the accolade of 30 consecutive years,” said Jon Hallam, chairman of Camra’s Gwent branch, as Steve was presented with a framed certificate to mark the achievement.

“Beer quality and consistency are the prime factors we consider when deciding the guide’s entries each year but we also take into account aspects such as community involvement, facilities and value for money.”

Back in 1988, when Steve Williams took over the St Julian, the pub was owned by then-national brewer Courage and the typical price of a premium pint in South Wales was around 80p.