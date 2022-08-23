DELAYS due to the Covid-19 pandemic could mean a consultation on plans for a new council depot in Blaenau Gwent may need to be run again.

Exactly a year ago, on August 23, 2021 a pre-planning application consultation on the proposal to build a new ‘Centre of Operations’ at the Marine Colliery site in Cwm, near Ebbw Vale, came to an end.

But the site being used as a test centre during the Covid-19 pandemic has put the brakes on the planned development.

The scheme by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council is seen as a direct replacement for the existing Central Depot in Brynmawr.

The development would provide a key facility to allow Blaenau Gwent to delivering its front-line services.

An artist's impression of how the new facility could look

At the time the council hoped that the facility will be up and running by 2023.

But the chances of that happening appear to have disappeared.

A council spokesman said: “The project has been delayed because of the site being used as a Covid test centre.

“At present the council is looking to appoint a ground investigation company to undertake the necessary investigatory works in order to submit a full planning application.

“However, due to the current use and delay it may also be necessary to go through the pre-planning stage again.”

The site of the proposed facility

A Design and Access Statement (DAS) by the council’s Community Services Division explains the proposal which would see a two-storey building with a total gross external floor area of 5,766sqm, sitting within an overall site area of 4.6 hectares built at the site.

The DAS said: “The proposed facility is of a modern and sustainable green/future-proof design, which will replace the existing Central Depot at Barleyfield Industrial Estate in Brynmawr.

“The existing depot is outdated and subject to issues with regard to layout, efficiency, and backlog maintenance.

“The proposed replacement depot building will allow for future-proofing in terms of moving towards a carbon neutral building/operation and supporting the authority’s move to a fully electrified fleet within the next five to 10 years.”

The council wants to see the depot become a “centre of excellence” and work with Coleg Gwent around opportunities of teaching skills to do with electric vehicles.

The site has been subject to a number of temporary uses since the closure of the former Marine Colliery in 1989,

According to the documents a number of council services will be based at the site.

These include:

Cleaning;

Waste and recycling;

Grounds maintenance;

Bereavement and cemetery;

Highway maintenance;

Winter maintenance;

Fleet storage and maintenance;

Street lighting and technical services.