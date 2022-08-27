SEVERAL Newport residents have recently been sentenced by courts outside of Gwent.

Here are the sentences handed out, with all cases concluding after Thursday, August 18.

Christopher James Hester, 53, of Blewitt Street, was fined by Bristol Magistrates' Court.

Hester refused to present a ticket when asked to by an official while travelling on the railway at Filton Abbey Wood on April 4, 2022.

The verdict was proved in Hester's absence and he was fined £440.

He was told to pay costs of £180, a £44 victim surcharge and £13 in compensation.

Michael John Neale, 66, of Laurel Crescent, was fined for speeding.

Neale pleaded guilty via the Single Justice Procedure that he drove at 64mph in a 50mph zone on the A40 in Carmarthenshire on February 27, 2022.

He was fined £180 by Llanelli Magistrates' Court and told to pay costs of £90, as well as a victim surcharge of £34.

He also received three points on his driving licence.

Marriam Ahmed, 33, of Corporation Road, was also fined for speeding.

On March 14, 2022, Ahmed broke the speed limit by eight miles per hour in Cardiff.

He was driving on St Fagan's Road, which has a speed limit of 30mph.

His guilt was proven via the Single Justice Procedure and he was fined £220.

Ahmed was ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £34 victim services surcharge.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

Evan Bingham, 23, of Melfort Gardens, was fined for dodging a rail fare.

Bingham travelled to Bristol Parkway on March 24, 2022, without first paying the £126.50 fare.

His guilt was proved in absence and he was ordered by Bristol Magistrates' Court to pay a fine of £440.

He was ordered to pay compensation for the ticket, so £126.50, and he has to pay a £44 victim surcharge as well as £180 in costs.

Rafal Pudlo, 38, of Conway Road, was fined for failing to give information about a driver suspected of being involved in an offence.

Pudlo was required to give information concerning a driver to the Speed Enforcement Unit in Bristol on December 24, 2022.

It was proven via the Single Justice Procedure that Pudlo failed to do this.

Bath Magistrates' Court fined Pudlo for £660 and ordered that he pay costs of £90 as well as £66 to fun victim's services.

He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.