A MOTORBIKE was deliberately set on fire in a supermarket car park in Newport in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The emergency services were called to Morrisons on Orb Drive at around 3.20am on Tuesday, August 23.

They found a motorbike was on fire in a trolley shed in the car park.

It was deemed the fire was deliberate, and an arson investigation has been launched.

A motorbike had been set alight in the Morrisons car park in Newport. Picture: Rebecca Marie.

“We received a report of a fire in the carpark of the Morrisons store on Orb Drive, Newport, at around 3.40am on Tuesday, August 23,” said a Gwent Police spokesman.

“Officers attended, along with personnel from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, after it was reported that a trolley shed and motorcycle were on fire.

“Following a joint investigation by Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, we’ve launched an arson investigation after the cause of the fire was deemed to be deliberate.

“We’re appealing with anyone with information to speak to us, especially those with CCTV or dashcam footage from Orb Drive.

“Anyone with details can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200285597.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”