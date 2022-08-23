A BIKE parade will be held in memory of a much-loved young dad and motorbike enthusiast who died earlier this year.

Mason Williams, 28, was a popular member of the Maesglas community, as well as a motorcycle and BMX enthusiast.

However, Mr Williams died in a crash while driving his bike on Wednesday, February 2, leaving his family and friends devastated.

The doting dad and husband was also passionate about helping youngsters in the community come together to share their enthusiam about bikes.

Now, a bike meet will be held in his memory at Pill Carnival on Monday, August 29, at 1pm.

Fellow bikers plan to meet at Pill's Fanny's Cafe at 1pm and follow the carnival parade along Alexander Road, Commercial Road, Cardiff Road to Pill playing fields

Mason's wife Alexis Mai Williams said: "We would love for as many people to be there and take part as possible, let’s make it a good one for him and show his boys how daddy used to do it."

Ms Williams was pregnant with their second child during the funeral of Mr Williams in March. She gave birth to their second son last month - who was named after his father as a tribute to him.

Mason Williams

Facebook post from Alexis Mai Williams about the bike meet

In a Facebook post Ms Williams wrote: “On behalf of me and Mason I would like to announce the birth of our second son Mason-Junior Lewis Williams who was born early hours this morning at 2.59am.

“He weighs 7 pound and 3 ounces, and I know that his daddy is watching over both of our boys with pride.”

Tribute to Mason Williams

A tribute collage of Mason Williams at Maesglas

Hundreds of mourners turned out to pay respect to Mason Williams at his funeral in March. Before then, friends, family and community members lined the street for vigils while hundreds of flower tributes were laid where he died.

To this day there remains a flower tribute and banner for Mr Williams at Maesglas shops, off Cardiff Road.

The bike meet will meet at Fanny’s Rest Stop Café on Alexandra Road at 1.00pm on bank holiday Monday and will follow the parade as it proceeds through the streets of Pillgwenlly.