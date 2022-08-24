AN NHS worker started dealing drugs to fund his own addiction after suffering a mental breakdown during the coronavirus lockdown.

Alex Simmons was found by police slumped over the wheel of his car with cocaine in his vehicle after trying to take his own life.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the “highly valued” and respected 41-year-old’s life began to spiral out of control following a series of setbacks in 2020.

Simmons, from Pontypool, had turned to class A drugs after his parents were diagnosed with cancer and while facing “significant” financial problems following the collapse of a retaining wall at his family home.

He had found it difficult to get mental health help at the time because of the Covid pandemic, his barrister Andrew Davies said.

A judge took mercy on father-of-one Simmons and handed him a suspended prison sentence after hearing how he would lose his job and home if he was sent to jail.

Joshua Scouller, prosecuting, said: “At 7.40am on October 7, 2020, police received a call from someone who said they’d seen a man intoxicated in a vehicle and they were concerned.

“Officers found on Crumlin Road, Pontypool, a man asleep in his car with the engine on and they spoke to the driver, who was Mr Simmons, who was unable to speak to them apart from making noises in an effort to speak.

“They formed the view he was under the influence of some form of intoxicant and they also noted he was holding a mobile phone which appeared to be covered with white powder.”

Police found drugs in the BMW car and Simmons was arrested and taken to the police station where he gave a "no comment" interview.

Analysis of his mobile phone revealed he was involved in selling cocaine as well as Xanax and diazepam.

“The defendant was a street dealer playing a significant role,” Mr Scouller said.

Simmons, of Glyn View, Old Furnace, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A and class C drugs.

The court heard he is a married man employed by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board “combatting fraudulent behaviour and crime” in the NHS.

“He was a man who worked very hard and was a loving father who had a mental breakdown in 2020,” Mr Davies, mitigating, said.

“We were in the period of pandemic so it was difficult for him to receive help and assistance so he began to use class A drugs and he quickly became dependent on class A and class C drugs.

“And the only way he could fund that was by supplying on to fund his own habit."

Simmons had experienced a "downward spiral" and attempted to take his own life on October 7 and then a second time a month later.

Mr Davies added: “He is highly valued by the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board who are aware of the nature of the offences that he faces.

“Since November 2020 the defendant has been free of drugs and has been working with counsellors to deal with his issues.

“The thrust of my submission your honour is that the gentleman who stands in court today is not the person who came to such a perilous state nearly two years ago.

“He has done everything that he possibly could to change his life.

“The defendant is supported by his wife and he is deeply ashamed.

“An immediate custodial sentence would have the effect of the defendant losing his house and his job.

“He has gone back to being the dedicated, hard-working father that he was.”

Judge Shomon Khan told Simmons: “There’s a lot of mitigation here.”

He jailed him for two years, suspended for two years, and ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and complete an eight-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The judge added: “This is a lenient sentence, let’s be clear about that.”