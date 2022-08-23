A MONMOUTHSHIRE road has been closed for emergency work to fix a burst water main.

Morrison Utility Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, has made an emergency road closure along Uplands Road in Gaer Fawr, in order to repair the water main.

The road is closed between Old Uplands Farm and Tyn-Y-Groes Farm, with the rest of Uplands Road open for access only.

The diversion following the closure of Uplands Road. Picture: Morrison Utility Services.

The road is expected to be closed up to and including Wednesday, August 24, Morrison Utility Services has said.

A diversion is in place via the B235 and Old Road up to The Dyffryn.