PONTYPOOL RFC’s Ethan Davies has announced that he has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

The full back, who represented Wales Sevens between 2015 and 2020, confirmed the news on social media as he issued an urgent appeal for people to sign up as stem cell donors.

Davies made seven appearances for Pooler last season, scoring two tries, and the 28-year-old committed his future to the club at the end of last season.

Ethan Davies representing Wales at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency.

“For those that don’t already know, I have been diagnosed with Hepatosplenic T Cell Lymphoma,” Davies said in a statement on social media. “It’s a very rare form of cancer that is affecting my liver and spleen.

“To beat this I’m going to need a stem cell transplant and for that to happen I need to find a donor. So the more people I can reach with this, the better chance I have of finding a match. Not only that, if you aren’t a match for me, you could be for someone else and save their life.

“The more people that sign up, the more matches they will find for others as well. Even if one person finds a match from me doing this, it will have made a difference.

“It’s easy to join the donor list, you simply have to sign up and return a mouth swab that is sent to you in the post.

“If you are able to get tested my family and I will be forever grateful.

“Tough few months ahead.”

In February, Davies started experiencing signs of thrombocytopenia, a deficiency of platelets in the blood, which doctors assumed was caused by a viral infection.

After a short course of medication, it was assumed that the condition was resolved as his platelet count had returned to a healthy level.

The low platelet count resurfaced in June, worse than before, accompanied by a very sore stomach after eating. Davies was put back on a course of steroids and immunoglobulin, although they had little effect this time.

After presenting at A&E in July and having a CT scan, doctors realised Davies’ spleen had enlarged to twice its normal size, and he was admitted for testing to discover the cause.

After having blood and bone marrow tests and further scans, Davies was diagnosed with the blood cancer Hepatosplenic T cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

He is due to start his first round of intensive chemotherapy today (August 23), and will need further chemotherapy and a blood stem cell transplant from a donor.

We're with you all the way Ethan!



We would strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to consider joining the stem cell donor list.



It's painless and easy and could potentially save a life.



For more information visit https://t.co/y18is7JNoi https://t.co/vIBH0rsGVv — Pontypool RFC (@PontypoolRFC) August 23, 2022

Davies, from Pontypool, joined the Dragons academy aged 16 after starting out with Talywain RFC and Pontypool United RFC. He also had spells at Bedwas RFC, Newport RFC and Cross Keys RFC, as well as spending time at Pontypool RFC before joining the Wales Sevens set-up full-time.

He has also represented Wales at Under-20 level.

A Pontypool RFC statement said: “We're with you all the way Ethan.

“We would strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to consider joining the stem cell donor list. It's painless and easy and could potentially save a life.”

And another of Davies' former sides, Newport RFC, wrote on Twitter: “Please do your thing Twitter folk and share this message to help a former B&A find a donor in order to have a life-saving stem cell transplant.”

If you’re aged 17-55 and in general good health, you can join the DKMS donor register via dkms.org.uk/register-now