THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like the sexual abuse of a girl under 14, robbery, arson and assaulting an emergency worker.

Lalitkumar Muljibhai Nirmal

Former doctor Lalitkumar Muljibhai Nirmal, 79, was jailed for more than 15 years for a catalogue of sexual offences committed against a girl under 14.

The paedophile committed his crimes between 1975 and 1986 when he was a GP at a surgery in Cwmbran.

Nirmal abused his victim in Gwent as well as the Croydon and Sydenham areas of London.

Corey Rowlands

Drink driver Corey Rowlands was caught swigging from a large bottle of vodka after speeding at 115mph on the M4.

The 20-year-old from Caerphilly failed a roadside breath test but was unable to give officers a further sample when he was taken to a police station.

A judge told him it was lucky he hadn’t hurt himself or anyone else.

Rowlands was locked up for 11 months after pleading guilty to failing to provide a specimen, driving while disqualified, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

Joshua Griffin

Joshua Griffin set fire to his own flat “because he’d had enough of living in Abergavenny” and punched a support worker trying to put it out.

The 29-year-old used a lighter to ignite his mattress and assaulted Ross Davies and tried to push him down the stairs before firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze.

He caused nearly £1,000 worth of damage to his accommodation in a block of flats.

Griffin, formerly of Old Hereford Road, Abergavenny, was jailed for two years and four months after he admitted arson reckless as to whether life was endangered and assault by beating.

Curtis Carvalho

Curtis Carvalho, 24, from Newport, spat in the face of a policeman and told him he had coronavirus.

He had threatened officers in the city before assaulting PC Ben Ashman earlier this month.

Carvalho, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, public disorder and possession of cannabis.

The defendant was jailed for 28 weeks.

Ben Stead

Derek Buckley

Two criminals high on drugs carried out a terrifying robbery at a petrol station.

Ben Stead, 28, and Derek Buckley, 44, targeted the business in Caerphilly county and got away with just £637, 15 packets of cigarettes and three bottles of whisky.

Stead, of High Street, Rhymney, was jailed for nine years and four months.

Buckley, of Tan-Y-Bryn, Rhymney, was sent to prison for five years and four months.