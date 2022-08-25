A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

TIA DAWE, 19, of Clifton Place, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community protection notice on July 17 in that she used threatening and abusive language or behaviour towards members of the emergency services in the event they responded to a genuine emergency involving her.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

CAMILLE PAYNE, 31, of Tennyson Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood on Clarence Place on March 5.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

ROBERT BENJAMINE LAW, 37, of Limestone Road, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A467 in Crumlin on March 8.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL SWAN, 36, of Crescent Road, Risca, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Meadowlands Drive, Newport, on August 20, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARTIN STUART SWIFT, 44, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £832 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted committing two offences under Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 relating to work as a trader at Maesglas Close on April 15, 2021.

STEVEN POWELL, 36, of no fixed abode, Blackwood, was jailed for 10 weeks after he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order on August 18.

He was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge following his release from prison.

ASHLEY MORADI, 35, of Bro Y Fan, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 18 months after admitting drug driving with a cocaine derivative in their blood on Market Street on February 15.

The defendant was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

JAMIE EVANS, 34, of Caerphilly Road, Nelson, Caerphilly, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted assault by beating and causing criminal damage to a mirror on May 25.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.