As the Cost of Living continues to rise, supermarket shoppers are turning to a free comparison app to help them save on their weekly shop.

Trolley is a handy comparison tool that allows you to set alerts for your favourite items at some of the country's major retailers.

The free service lets you access the online prices of over 200,000 products to let you see where you can pick up the item for the best price.

5 ways to save on your weekly shop

Here's how you can make considerable savings at over 16 of the UK's biggest stores including Ocado, Morrisons, Co-op, Boots, Wilko and more.

Free Trolley app compares Tesco, Iceland, Morrisons and more supermarket prices

There are multiple ways for shoppers to make savings when they use the handy Trolley tool.

The price comparison app shows shoppers the online prices for individual products.

These deals are often reflected in stores so even if you're popping into the store yourself, it's worth checking to see which is cheapest for you.

Use the app to search for your favourite product and let the app do the work for you as it compares the price of it at different stores.

You can then set price alerts by registering for free and then going to a product page and selecting 'Add to lists'.

The app also comes with a nifty barcode scan feature as well as an option to create your regular shopping list.

It is available on both Android and Apple phones and you can find out more via the Trolly website now.