MOUNTAIN rescue crews were called to help a seriously injured mountain biker at a trail centre yesterday.

Members of the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team (CBMRT) were called to Bike Park Wales - near Merthyr Tydfil - yesterday at 1pm.

A male mountain biker had come off his bike and had suffered suspected serious injuries.

Picture: CBMRT

They assisted in getting the injured man off the mountain on a stretcher.

READ: Meet baby Evie - who was born in a railway station waiting room

A spokesperson said: "Our callouts to Bike Park in recent months have been very few, but we were there this [yesterday] afternoon to help the park’s First Responder medics, who’d already done great work with the initial assessment and treatment.

Picture: CBMRT

"Great joint working between our casualty carer medics, our team doctor, bike park staff and Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust Paramedics, ensured the gentleman was treated with suitable pain relief, then very carefully carried on our stretcher to the ambulance.

READ: NHS worker started dealing drugs after having mental breakdown

"We thank the bike park staff for all their help throughout the rescue, we hope the injuries aren’t as serious as suspected and we wish the gentleman a full and speedy recovery."