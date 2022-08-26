A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

IEUAN EVANS, 26, of Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on George Street on February 22.

He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge.

JAKE EVANS, 25, of Farlow Walk, St Dials, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £1,058 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence on Ty Gwyn Road on March 1.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BEN MORKOT, 20, of Oak Terrace, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £305 in a fine, compensation and costs after he pleaded guilty to racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and possession of cannabis.

JAKE BYARD, 22, of Aneurin Bevan Road, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £360 in fines and compensation after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage to windows at the Tenovus Cancer Care shop and former Tui shop on February 11.

MARK BOND, 31, of Tillery Road, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 44 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on King Street, Brynmawr, and resisting a constable in the execution of duty on August 6.

He must pay £240 in fines and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £96 surcharge.

JOHANNA ROBERTS, 53, of Commercial Street, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 17 months after she admitted drink driving with 77 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Clomendy Road on August 5.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

JESSICA PRICE, 28, of High Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood on Fochriw Road, Pontlottyn, on March 15.

She was fined £180 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

CARL ANTONY CHAPPELL, 40, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £792.50 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

IAN MARK EDWARDS, 46, of Upper Power Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.