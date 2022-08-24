THE GRANGE University Hospital will boast an extra emergency care unit this winter as the health board prepares for increased pressure on its services.

Announced on its website yesterday, the Aneruin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) revealed that a new Same Day Emergency Care Unit (SDEC) has been introduced at The Grange.

"Our Emergency Department and services remain extremely busy and we know that the coming winter season will bring further pressures," the health board said.

Stories of staff under pressure and long waits at the Grange - and outside in the ambulance bays - have not been uncommon in recent weeks and months.

Back in March of this year, a 91-year-old heart attack patient was forced to spend eight hours "slumped" in an ambulance while waiting for a hospital bed.

The health board has since apologised for Mrs Davies' experience, and said wider pressures including the pandemic and staff shortages were "preventing the flow of patients through our hospitals".

Later that month, the health board issued a statement themselves warning of long waits as pressures mounted.

“We have seen a record number of attendances, and waits to see a doctor, in some cases, are greater than 14 hours where the patients condition isn’t life threatening,” the statement reads.

“We need to ask for your support and to only attend The Grange hospital if it is a life threatening or you have a serious injury."

Then, in April, a Newport man phoned the Argus from the Grange's accident and emergency department to explain that his wife - taken to hospital 4pm the previous day - was still waiting for treatment 20 hours later.

This summer, Monmouthshire MP David Davies said there were mounting pressures on the NHS across Wales, although the problem seemed “particularly acute” in Gwent.

“I am accused of undermining doctors, nurses and paramedics every time I raise this issue,” he said.

“The blame certainly does not rest with them. We are being let down by those in charge.”

Sonia Thompson, assistant director of operations (emergency medical service) at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said at the time: “Many of the issues generating the pressures within which we operate are not within our control and are deep-rooted.

“We’re genuinely sorry to anyone who has had a poor experience from us and we continue to do all we can to help patients as quickly as possible."

The new Same Day Emergency Care Unit at the Grange, developed with investment from the Welsh government, will, the health board say provide same day assessments and treatment.

"This means that more patients will be able to receive emergency care without needing to be admitted to hospital overnight, freeing up beds for those who need them most," they said.

"You are unable to self-present at SDEC. Before being asked to attend the unit you will first have to be assessed either by your GP, or a triage nurse in the Emergency Department."

