WORK to demolish part of St Andrew's School in Newport has begun.

The Key Stage 2 building is being torn down after it was found that there were "significant structural issues".

The presence of bats on the site caused the demolition to be delayed, but Natural Resources Wales gave the go ahead for work to begin last week.

Although the work was slated to take place during the school holidays, the delay means that at least some of the work will continue when term starts in September.

Work begins demolishing the roof of the building. Video: Frank Mitchell

A new £10 million building is set to take the place of the old Key Stage 2 building once it is destroyed.

For now, Key Stage 2 students at the school will study at Newport Live's Connect Centre where they will remain until the new building is constructed.

Some items from the school have been salvaged, such as the school bell.

However other items still inside the school building cannot be retrieved, as the demolition work has made it too dangerous to enter.

This is demonstrated by part of the inside of the school collapsing about 20 minutes after the workmen had finished their work for the day.