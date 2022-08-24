FLY-tipped building waste has been reported at a beauty spot near Chepstow.

The incident has taken place at Great Barnet's Wood, to the north of the town.

Building materials, wooden boards and rubble is among the waste.

It initially appeared that a television was also dumped. However, this looks to have been misidentification.

Pictures of the fly-tipped waste were taken this morning by Joseph Geer.

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) said that the public should report such instances via the MyMonmouthshire app.

"This will then be transferred directly to the crew for collection and where MCC are the landowners the majority of fly-tipping incidents are collected within three days," they said.

"Fly-tipping is illegal and irresponsible and where we find evidence, the council will prosecute offenders.

"Natural Resources Wales is responsible for the management and maintenance of Great Barnet Woods and we work closely with them as partners on FlyCapture Wales to enforce against fly-tipping.

"Where householders pay for the collection of waste they must ensure that the company is a registered waste carrier and they should provide a receipt for safe disposal of items collected. The householder may be prosecuted where rogue traders are used to dispose of their waste and it turns up as fly-tipping.

"For removal of bulky waste please contact Homemakers Community Recycling or book into one of the counties Household Waste Recycling Centres."