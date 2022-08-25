Here is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

The Welsh Government is to temporarily ban traffic from using part of the A4042 trunk road between Caerleon roundabout, Newport, and Cwmbran roundabout, Torfaen.

The order will come into force on September 7, 2022 and is expected to operate overnight from 8pm to 6am on an intermittant basis for a maximum period of 18 months. Whenever possible notice of closures will be displayed approximately one week before works commence.

This will affect:

The length of the A4042 westbound carriageway which extends from its junction with the western side of Caerleon roundabout to the nosing of the M4 junction 25A exit slip road;

The length of the A4042 eastbound carriageway which extends from its junction with the eastern side of Grove Park roundabout to its junction with the western sideof Caerleon roundabout, Newport;

The length of the A4042 that extends from its junction with the northern side of Grove Park rounabout, Newport, to its junction with the southern side of Croes-y-Mwyalch roundabout, Torfaen;

The length of the A4042 which extends from its junction with the northern side of Croes-y-Mwyalch roundabout, Torfaen to its junction with the southern side of Crown roundabout, Torfaen. (Local access to be maintained southbound from Cwmbran rounabout to the point of closure);

The length of the A4042 which extends from its junction with the northern side of Crown roundabout to its junction with the southern side of Turnpike roundabout, Torfaen. (Local access to be maintained northbound from Croes-y-Mwyalch roundabout, Torfaen and southbound from Cwmbran roundabout to points of closure);

The length of the A4042 which extends from its junction with the northern side of Turnpike roundabout to its junction with the southern side of Edlogan Way roundabout, Torfaen. (Local access to be maintained northbound from Croes-y-Mwyalch roundabout, Torfaen and southbound from Cwmbran roundabout to the points of closure);

The length of the A4042 which extends from its junction with the northern side of Edlogan Way roundabout to its junction with the southern side of Cwmbran roundabout. (Local access to be maintained northbound from Croes-y-Mwyalch roundabout, Torfaen to the point of closure).

Alternative routes will be signed with appropriate diversion signs and will vary depending on destination and when a particular length of the A4042 described about is temporarily closed to traffic.

Caerphilly County Borough Council is to temporarily ban traffic from Cefn Road, Blackwood.

The order will stop traffic using Cefn Road, from its junctions with Bloomfield Road, Blackwood.

The proposed order is expected to start on August 29, 2022, for a period not exceeding 18 months or until the works have been completed, whichever is the earlier. It is expected the works will be completed by September 30, 2022.

Works will be carried out over a series of small individual closures. Emergency service access will not be maintained. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Alternative routes are via High Street, Pentwyn Road, South View Road.

The reason for making the order is to allow for gas mains replacement.

The Order is required by Wales & West Utilities.

Newport City Council has extended the temporary closure of footpaths at Cot Hill, Newport.

The order is in respect of footpaths 397/9, 397/3 and 397/10.

The order became operative on August 17, 2021, and would have expired on February 16, 2022, but was extended up to and including August 16, 2022, and is now extended further up to and including February 16, 2023, or until the works which it is proposed to carry out have been completed, whichever is the earlier.

The effect of the order is to stop people using the footpaths and the reason for the order is to accommodate construction works of consented development and prior to permanent diversion routes being constructed.

No alternative route can be made available during this closure.

RWE Renewables UK Ltd has applied for consent to carry out restricted works on Gwastod Commin.

The proposed works are the installation ofa temporary steel anemometry mast of up to 100m in height with anchoring points and will cover 0.79 acres including 150m in length of fencing around the mast.