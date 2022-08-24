A MONKEY that was flushed down the toilet and offered cocaine by her Newport owner is enjoying life at her new home.

Milly the Marmoset was rescued after videos showed her in a "very distressed state", cowering inside a toilet bowl, before being flushed.

In another video, Milly’s owner could be heard saying “Want some coke? Lick my fingers” to the marmoset, while a third video showed a pet dog in close proximity to the monkey.

In December, 38-year-old Vicki Holland, of Wordsworth Road in Newport, was handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and an indefinite ban on owning any animals.

The RSPCA had rescued Milly after police had raided Holland's home, for unrelated matters, in December 2019. They seized items including the defendant's mobile phone, and while investigating the device they found 22 "very disturbing" videos involving the marmoset.

Officers called in the RSPCA, and it was the animal welfare charity which led the prosecution of Holland.

Vicki Holland was heard on video offering cocaine to her pet monkey. Picture: RSPCA.

Milly was rehomed at Monkey World in Dorset, and the RSPCA said she has come on leaps and bounds in her new environment.

At first, Milly was struggling to settle and staff at the centre were worried about the effects the abuse had on her, as she was terrified of people. She would hide at the back of the enclosure and make an alarm call whenever anyone walked past.

They slowly had to build up her confidence and provided her with a fellow marmoset mate called Moon who was rescued from the pet trade.

Moon was quick to respond to Milly’s alarm calls and would stand by her side to reassure her - which has helped her learn to trust again.

Now the pair are inseparable and love spending time in their large enclosure hunting insects and enjoying each other's company.

Milly and Moon at Monkey World in Dorset. Picture: RSPCA.

The RSPCA is highlighting Milly’s story as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, which aims to raise funds to help its rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty and abuse and to raise awareness about how to stop cruelty to animals for good.

RSPCA inspector and exotics officer Sophie Daniels, who rescued Milly, said: “This was a very disturbing case but I am pleased to see Milly is doing well in a fantastic environment with her boyfriend Moon by her side.

“This is why our Cancel Out Cruelty campaign is so important - so we can continue to help rescue desperate animals like Milly.”

The RSPCA received 1,081,018 calls to its Cruelty Line in 2021 and these included reports of:

1,094 killings, the equivalent of nearly three animals killed a day;

632 mutilations, which equates to 12 animals mutilated every week;

7,857 beatings, which equals one animal beaten every hour;

38,087 abandonments, which equates to more than 100 animals callously abandoned every day.

You can find out more about the RSPCA’s Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, or the other work the charity does, by visiting rspca.org.uk/stopcruelty.

You can also find out more about donating to the charity – if you are able to – or volunteering via rspca.org.uk.