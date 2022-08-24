After months of waiting to find out whether they have achieved the results they needed, GCSE students across the country will finally find out this week.

Here is everything you need to know about results day.

What time can I get my GCSE results?





GCSE results will be released in England, Northern Ireland and Wales on the mornig of Thursday 25 August

Results slips can be given to students from 8am on the day.

When do teachers get GCSE results?





It is likely your teachers will find out the results earlier than students, the time they receive them can vary. The teachers are not sent the results directly, it wll usually be the exams officer who will receive the results.

But your teachers will not share the results with you, you will find out when they are released at 8am.

What happens whi I collect my GCSE results?





Students will be able to collect their results from their school from 8am.

It is advisable to bring any acceptance letters and relevant contact information for any college of sixth forms they are thinking of applying to, they should also bring identification.

If you are unhappy with your results for maths and English, you will be able to resit in November.

If students don't get the result they were hoping for they will be able to speak to people education providers to consider their next steps.