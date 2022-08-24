A MAN has been charged with murdering a 51-year-old in Newport on Friday.
Officers were called to an address on Heron Way in Duffryn at around 4.40pm on Friday, August 19.
A man was found having a medical emergency outside a property.
Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, who confirmed that a 51-year-old man had died.
The man has now been named as Carl Ball.
A 39-year-old man from the Newport area was arrested on suspicion of murder, and on Tuesday, a second man – aged 27 – was also arrested on suspicion of murder.
The 39-year-old man has been charged with murder and remains in custody.
The 27-year-old man has since been released on conditional bail.
“On behalf of myself, Carl’s family, and friends, we are extremely shocked at what has happened,” said Mr Ball’s family in a statement. “It feels so unreal. He was loved and cherished by us all.
“We ask for some time alone for us to grieve in peace.”
