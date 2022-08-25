FLY-TIPPERS in Blaenau Gwent have been fined a combined £14,000 in the last six months.

Since February, 35 offenders have been issued with fines following prosecutions from Blaenau Gwent council.

Five more cases are also being pursued through the court for offences including fly-tipping, allowing the escape of waste from a vehicle, and failing to comply with a commercial duty of care.

More than 20 fly-tipping offences have been captured using dedicated CCTV surveillance equipment.

Blaenau Gwent’s executive member for place and environment, Councillor Helen Cunningham, warned those paying for rubbish and waste to be removed that they should make sure that the business or individual disposing of the waste is a registered waste carrier and that they are taking it to a licensed waste management facility.

“Fly-tipping is a blight on our beautiful landscape and towns here in Blaenau Gwent,” said Cllr Cunningham. “Maintaining a clean and safe environment is a top priority for the new council, and our dedicated enforcement teams will continue to do everything in their power to make sure we catch and punish the minority responsible.

“CCTV is proving a valuable tool in capturing and gathering evidence and this should be a clear warning to anyone thinking of committing this offence that we are monitoring known hotspots and areas of concerns reported to us by members of the public.

“There is no excuse for illegally dumping waste, and we will continue to have a zero tolerance approach.

“Where we can secure evidence we will always pursue a prosecution in court or a Fixed Penalty Notice for those responsible.

“It’s also important that if you are paying to have waste removed that you make the necessary checks to ensure the person is operating legally because if the waste is dumped then unfortunately you could be paying the price yourself.”