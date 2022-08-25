BUSINESSES in Newport are still rebuilding five years on from the serious fire that swept through a city centre building.

Five years ago, 35 firefighters tackled a blaze in a three-storey building in Upper Dock Street with businesses below hugely effected.

The blaze was started by Sam Price, of Maendy Way, Cwmbran, who told a judge “I like fire. I ain’t going to stop”. In 2018 he was jailed for arson.

However, at the time a Lifestyle Express store below the building and the Windsor Castle pub next door were badly damaged during the blaze.

Five years on the site still has scaffolding around the building, with businesses around the area calling it an ‘eyesore’.

The three-storey building five years on still has scaffolding around it

The Windsor Castle pub was effected by water damage, with marks on the ceiling still visible.

Christopher Jarvis previously owned the pub and had to give it up during the covid pandemic after the impact of the fire and restrictions.

He said: “The fire has hugely impacted the business, with the damage we had and the condition it was left in with the scaffolding causing us to lose a lot of trade because of it.

“I spent £27,000 on renovating the place because of the amount of damage we suffered due to the water pumped into the building next door, it was devastating.

“We were shut for eight weeks before we re-opened and business since has never been the same because of the covid pandemic and the fire.

"I had to give it up because we couldn’t re-open when restrictions were lifted because of the size of the building.

“I feel really sad that I had to give it up as it was doing well, it was a popular pub for the old timers and is the oldest in town.”

The Windsor Castle still has water damage to its ceiling despite installation of new roof

The building is still suffering from leaks because of the damaged roof, which was recently replaced by the new owners who spent a further £40,000 to replace it.

Sister of Chris, Tracey Jarvis, still works at the pub and is disgusted that the scaffolding remains in place.

She said: "We have got leaks because of the floods, the roof was damaged, and it’s only now been replaced with a new one.

“Its ridiculous that the scaffolding is still there, its effecting us highly as it makes us look scruffy.”

Meanwhile, the Lifestyle Express which previously sat below the building was badly damaged. The owner had to re-build his business from scratch having lost everything in the fire.

Owner Muhammad Iqbal said he was devastated that he had to rebuild his business twice.

First, he relocated to a small building on John Frost Square before returning across the road from his former business in Upper Dock Street.

The fire at its peak five years ago effected businesses in the area Photo: Lois Wallbank

He added: “I lost everything in the fire, my business was gone, and I lost money. I tried to claim insurance, but they didn’t pay me what I had lost.

“They did pay me some sort of money, but it was enough to replace what was gone. I relocated to the shop where Jefferys Jewellers used to and then I moved to this location."

Mr Iqbal has now built up a successful post office and convenience store in Upper Dock Street.

He said: “It was expensive as my shop and everything was gone, I am not going to get back what I lost but I am happy and in a good place with this business.”